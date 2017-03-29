Man accused of setting Bosque fires to continue treatment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of setting fires in the Bosque will keep getting treatment.

Audie Helms was arrested back in 2015 after an open space officer saw him running from one fire after lighting another. Despite seven fires in the Bosque, investigators could only link him to two of them.

Wednesday, the judge extended his stay in the program, only if he is a willing participant.

“This is a program designed to give you tools and certain benefits to enable you to comply not only with the conditions of the court but also to be successful in society. If you’re not motivated to do that, if you don’t want it then this program isn’t for you,” Judge Brett Loveless said. “Are you sure you still want to do this?”

“Yes, I do,” Helms answered.

Helms will be in the program through October. The judge also ordered him to undergo an updated psychological exam and put a GPS monitor back on.