Local restaurant shares Meatball Sub recipe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A small, local inspired restaurant has just opened their doors in the heart of all construction, but don’t see it as being a problem for business.

2G’s Bistro roasts all their meats in-house and they make everything from scratch and they’re sharing how to make their Green Chili Meatball Sub.

Ingredients:

Ground beef

Green Chili

Eggs

Cheese

Marinara

Directions:

Put 3, 3-ounce meatballs on top of a fresh Baggette smothered in marinara and provolone cheese.

For more information on hours and locations, visit the 2G’s Bistro website.