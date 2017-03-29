Lobo baseball defeats NMSU 5-3 in Las Cruces

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aggies had more hits but, the Lobos had more runs in a 5-3 victory over rival New Mexico State Tuesday. The Aggies had 9 hits to that of 7 for the Lobos. Andre Gregory put the Lobos ahead in the 4th inning with a two-run home run. The Lobos scored three runs in the inning and led 3-2.

The Aggies would tie the game on a Cooper Williams RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. The Lobos regained the lead in the top half of the 5th inning when Jared Meng’s sacrifice fly brought in another run. The Lobos would add one more run to bring the total to five for the win. With the victory, the Lobos improved to 16-9 on the season.

The Aggies dropped to 14-12. The Lobos return to Mountain West play Friday when they host Fresno State. The Lobos are on top in the Mountain West race with a 9-0 record.