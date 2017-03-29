John’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

As our latest storm system departs, a few lingering showers will hold across eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Expect skies to clear through the late evening and overnight. After a cool start Thursday, temperatures will warm nicely as a ridge of high pressure builds in. The warm up will be short lived as another storm system moves into the Four Corners Friday. This will allow for more rain showers and mountain snow Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will also cool for the weekend with elevated winds.

