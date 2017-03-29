In The County: Adventures of BernCo Bernie

Bernalillo County just celebrated the much-anticipated release of ‘Adverntures of BernCo Bernie: Another Day to Play.’ This is the second in the series starring BernCo Bernie, a sheep who loves to discover and learn about the people and places in her community.

We were lucky to be part of the first reading of the book with some well-deserved students in Albuquerque. The book is available now at all local libraries, various Open Space facilities and County outreach events. If you need more on BernCo Bernie, visit the BernCo website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living