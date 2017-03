ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jesse Valdez is a man that does not like the spotlight. It was burning bright on him in 1972 when he captured a bronze medal for team USA boxing. Valdez never went pro.

He did enjoy a career in the Air Force. He later enjoyed a job as a TV news photographer. Valdez lives quietly in Rio Rancho these days. He talked about that and his boxing career in the sports office.