Former New Mexico gov. discusses U.S.-Mexico relationship in Washington

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday about “the current U.S.-Mexico relationship.”

“I’ve never seen the relationship in such bad shape as it is today,” Richardson said.

Richardson says he hopes the committee can help mend it. Members of the committee discussed advancing security and prosperity on both sides of the border, including New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall.

“One of the points that you’ve made that I think is very important is treating Mexico like an equal,” Sen. Udall said.

Other key topics included the effect of a border wall, import tax and possible future NAFTA negotiations.