Famous Hip Hop Radio Hosts Fundraiser for Menaul School

Famous Hip Hop Radio is giving back to one of the oldest educational institutions in New Mexico.

The Menaul School has been cultivating New Mexicans since the late 19th century. They feature a 98 percent graduation rate, with students going on to attend some of the most prestigious colleges in the U.S.

Now, Famous Hip-Hop Radio is stepping on board to raise funds for the Gary D. Dewitt Memorial Scholarship fund, which helps a promising African-American student the opportunity to attend college. The Ladies Night Concert, happening May 20, at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, will bring together some heavy-hitting musical talent. Included in the line-up is Grammy-winning 112, who previously worked with Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs and Faith Evans.

Tickets are available online at FamousHipHopRadio.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living