Española school district opens all varsity coaching positions

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – There could be a big shake up in the Española Schools Athletic Department.

The district, which has been the focus of some major controversy is now advertising all head coaching jobs.

The biggest controversy has been about head basketball coach Richard Martinez and how school board members and the superintendent allegedly dealt with him and complaints against him.

Now all eight varsity sports coaching jobs have been officially opened. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports it was a move by the acting superintendent who was brought in after Superintendent Eric Martinez was put on paid leave.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the acting superintendent for more information but have not heard back.