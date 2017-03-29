Duke City events to close out March and bring in April

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re a visitor, lived here your entire life, or are somewhere in the middle, you are bound to be looking for something to do.

With Albuquerque’s feel of a small town in a big city, repetitiveness seems to become the norm. So those who are looking to get out of the same-old, same-old, don’t worry, there are always fun events happening around town to help you venture from your comfort zone.

This week, there is plenty to keep you busy with adventures from concerts, brain testing shows and experiments for all ages.

Painter Marla Allison of Laguna Pueblo unveils her work in an innovative new show, Consumed by Design.This marks the first time that the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has hosted an exhibit in which the art is for sale. This takes place from 9am-5pm, daily through June.

The New Mexico Philharmonic presents The Star Wars Universe, by playing the best of Star Wars and more at Popejoy Hall on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

Enjoy three generous pours of wine featuring the grapes that originate from one of France’s most acclaimed regions while also enjoying appetizers prepared for Rhone Blends Wine Tasting from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 30, and Tuesday, April 4, at Slate Street Café.

Lilah Rose will be taking the stage followed by The Real Matt Jones at the KiMo Theatre for a free, live concert. Enjoy beer from Bosque Brewing and sandwiches from the Blazin’ Zia food truck before the show. This all takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

Teens are invited to meet other teens, at Explora’s Teen Science Cafe. Snacks, talks and a demo or activity with a local scientist will be offered and teens can find out how they ended up choosing science as a career Friday, March 31, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Celebrate the 24th Annual Cesar Chavez Day with an 11 am march ending at the National Hispanic Cultural Center where guests can enjoy poetry, dancing, community awards and exhibits, children activities, food, live music and a keynote speech from Dolores Huerta on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m.

The ABQ Grand Slam Poetry Slam Championship returns to Outpost and it’s an evening of slam poetry with ten of the top performance poets in Albuquerque competing for a spot on the 2016 ABQ Poetry Slam Team, which will represent the Duke City at the National Poetry Slam in August. Head over to the Outpost Performance Space, Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on upcoming events, visit ABQ 365’s website.