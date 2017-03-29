Downtown worker finds emotional letter addressed to ‘My Joe’ from dad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who is “Joe?” What appears to be a dying father’s last letter to his son, giving his thoughts on their relationship, was found by a downtown worker. Now that worker is trying to get the moving letter into the right hands.

Chris Jacoby, director of sales and marketing at Hotel Andaluz, came across a letter packed with emotion on his run to get coffee from the hotel Wednesday morning. It was laying on the ground at Third Street and Copper, on the northeast side of the intersection.

“I picked it up to throw it away. I assumed it was trash. There was no one around,” he told KRQE News 13.

But seeing as it was still sealed with only the words, “My Joe,” written on the exterior, he decided to open it, to possibly help get it to “Joe.”

“Love cannot die and go away. I will love you forever, into eternity. That’s the secret of love,” Jacoby said, reciting the letter. “I’m sorry I won’t be able to hold you when you’re down and it may seem like everything is weighted against you.”

The text of the letter is consistently this emotional.

“When people ask about me years from now, I would like to think you will smile and remember our laughter and spending time together and talking,” he read.

At one point, the writer says, “I am not afraid of dying.”

“This is obviously a note from a father to a son who’s not doing well,” Jacoby said.

He called the find “incredibly touching.”

Unfortunately, letter is only signed, “Dad,” with no other clues as to who wrote it and who Joe might be. No mention of any specific names, places or even what the dad is suffering from.

With few clues, Jacoby hopes exposure will get the moving message into the hands of the person it belongs to.

“I think this is one of those things… if this had been my father I would have wanted to hear this message,” Jacoby said, adding that his father passed away a few years ago.

He plans to hold onto the letter until he can figure out who Joe or the father is.