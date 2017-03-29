DA: Grand jury indicts 15 street gang members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez announced the indictment of 15 gang members.

Torrez said 52 separate cases were investigated and that the 15 individuals were indicted on counts of racketeering, auto and residential burglary, gun thefts and extreme animal cruelty. The charges stem from a crime spree where minors were encouraged to participate.

“Modeled after federal law, designed to take down and dismantle organized crime and major drug trafficking organizations, the use of New Mexico’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) statute in this case should be taken as a clear an unequivocal sign that the Bernalillo Counties District Attorney’s Office intends to use any and every available tool to take down any and all violent gangs operating in this jurisdiction,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said.

District Attorney Torrez made the announcement Wednesday. You can watch the full announcement here.