Bernalillo County approves upping taxes to raise $30 million

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Taxes are going up for residents of Bernalillo County.

The Bernalillo County commissioners voted Tuesday to raise the gross receipts tax, a move that is expected to raise $30 million in revenue. The increase of three-sixteenths of 1 cent on the receipts tax will add 18.75 cents to the cost of a $100 purchase. It does not require voter approval.

The tax increase goes into effect July 1.

In total the gross receipt tax moves from 7.3125 percent to 7.5 percent in the Albuquerque city limits and from 6.25 to 6.4275 percent in unincorporated areas of the county.