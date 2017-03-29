ART construction pushes parade to new route

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is more impact from the Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction. One major event is being rerouted, and changes could be coming to another special event.

The city doesn’t think it’s a good idea for tens of thousands of people on foot to have free reign of the road this year.

Albuquerque’s PrideFest has evolved over the last four decades.

“Normally, our parade gets about 40,000 spectators,” said Neil Macernie, president of Albuquerque Pride.

Macernie said the organization worked with the city to avoid ART construction.

This year’s parade on June 10 will start at Washington and Lomas, head east on Lomas, then south on San Pedro, finishing with festivities at Expo New Mexico.

“Safety is paramount to having a successful event.” said Macernie.

“We’ve done the Pride Parade for the last two years,” said Daryl Ray, team leader at Mark Pardo Salon and Spa.

The salon has had a float in the parade.

“Part of being at this location is the beauty of the location, and it kind of feels like we’re going to miss out a little,” she said.

In addition, many involved in the business community are awaiting possible changes Route 66 Summerfest in Nob Hill on July 22.

“Summerfest is one of our most important events of the whole year,” Ray said.

Many fear that ART construction in Nob Hill may be a summer spoiler.

An ART spokesperson said that at this point, the schedule is on track for construction to be complete in that area.

However, the city has said a cone zone cannot be a safe place for a street fest or a parade.

“During any construction project, for the safety of citizens and construction crews, events are not to go through or near construction areas,” a city spokesperson said in a statement.

The city declined to do an on-camera interview Wednesday afternoon, but a spokesperson indicated if Nob Hill Summerfest is affected by ART construction, officials are still working through the construction schedule to determine the layout of that event.

“We’re just looking for all the cones to be gone, and the barrels to be out of here and get back to life as we know it,” said Ray.