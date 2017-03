ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say roads near Lomas and San Pedro are reopen after a suspect in the area was taken into custody.

Police were advising drivers to seek alternate routes while officers searched for an armed suspect. They now say that suspect is in custody.

The roads are now reopen, but no further details have been released.

Suspect is in custody. Roads are now open — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) March 30, 2017