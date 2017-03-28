‘Visit Albuquerque’ hopes new tourism campaign will attract visitors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque dances to the beat of its own drum, and the city is hoping that will help attract visitors.

Visit Albuquerque, the group in charge of marketing the city, has launched a new tourism campaign, focused on the many things the city has to offer.

The four ads first aired nationally when the city hosted the USA Indoor Track Championships. Now, they are being rolled out each week on social media where people love them.

They’ve had more than 60,000 views and reached more than 150,000 people.

“People don’t travel just to see certain things, they want to see things differently and change their view of the world through their travels, and we think Albuquerque is uniquely positioned to provide that experience to people,” Audrey Johnson, Visit Albuquerque, said.

The fourth and final installment will be published on Visit Albuquerque’s Facebook page Saturday. They say it’s the topic of a crowd favorite.