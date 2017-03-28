USPS, Hispanic Cultural Center celebrate delicioso stamps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The U.S. Postal Service and the National Hispanic Cultural Center will be having a party to celebrate the issuance of a new series of stamps dedicated to the influence of Central and South American, Mexican and Caribbean foods and flavors on American cuisine.

The dedication ceremony for the Delicioso Forever Stamps will be held in April at the cultural center in Albuquerque.

The stamps feature bright illustrations of tamales, flan, empanadas, chile rellenos, ceviche and the traditional soup sancocho.

Artist John Parra designed the stamp artwork under the direction of Antonio Alcalá.

The Postal Service says each illustration was created by applying multiple layers of acrylic paint to textured boards. Sandpaper was then used to reveal the hidden layers and give the designs a worn, vintage look.