UNM extends its search for new president until at least fall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The University of New Mexico is pushing back its search for a new president until at least this fall.

The selection of UNM’s 22nd president originally was expected to happen by this spring.

But according to a statement issued Tuesday by the president of UNM’s Board of Regents, the committee charged with evaluating candidates and picking semifinalists wants to slow down the process and extend it into the 2017-18 academic year.

The search committee wants more time to review and evaluate candidates.

Chaouki Abdallah currently serves as the school’s acting president.

Former UNM President Bob Frank announced last September that he would not seek another term when his five-year contract expired and stepped down in December.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)