Uninvited guest caught on video in bizarre home intrusion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man had an uninvited guest in his Northwest Albuquerque home. He grabbed his gun, cornered the woman, called police and held her at gunpoint until they arrived.

Melanie Trujillo, 42, repeatedly claimed she was looking for her lost puppy on the lapel video footage obtained by KRQE News 13.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Trujillo said. “I was already in the doorway because I was going to ask him if he had seen my puppy,” as officers questioned her.

But the homeowner described a much different story. He said he had just gotten out of the shower last Wednesday and noticed his front door ajar.

“I went back into my house, I retrieved my weapon, and she walked right out of this room right here,” he told an officer.

Trujillo has had her share of run-ins with the law, including drug-related arrests. Just three weeks ago, police said she stole items from an Albuquerque Police Department bait car. She is known to many officers on the street beat.

“I’m actually really familiar with who she is,” an officer told the homeowner.

“I’ve never seen this person in my life,” the resident said to an investigating officer. “There are no puppies,” he said.

The homeowner asked that KRQE News 13 not show his face, but in an interview he said, “It’s very concerning that she may come back or she may do it to somebody else.”

Officers decided to give her a criminal trespass. She was not booked for that incident, but online court records show Trujillo currently has a warrant for the bait car incident after she apparently violated her conditions of release.

“I just think that more could be done in this city because basically you have a bunch of lost souls wandering the streets of Albuquerque,” the homeowner told KRQE News 13.