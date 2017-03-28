Under His Construction kicks off 100 days of fundraising

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local organization is kicking off 100 days of fundraising to help families who are very deserving.

Under His Construction (UHC), is an organization that provides housing, education and career development opportunities for the underprivileged will be fundraising to help house 20 men and their families and are asking the community to come together to build up our state with their fundraising dinner.

“A Life of Redemption” dinner will be held on Saturday, April 1 and will be the beginning of their 100 days of fundraising. The dinner will be held at the Marriott Hotel at 6 p.m.

UHC believed unity can help change the culture and lives of those lost in addiction and empower them to become productive citizens of society.

For more information on the dinner, visit the UHC website.