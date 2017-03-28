Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Storm brings snow, rain to New Mexico

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A winter storm continues to work it’s way across New Mexico today. Lower elevations can expect scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms. Over the high terrain, snow will be the main impact.

2. Albuquerque police could release more information Tuesday about what led to the shooting death of a motorcyclist at a local car wash over the weekend. Last night, family and friends gathered at “Hose It” near Coors and Quail to remember Earl Roybal a biker and advocate for veterans. KRQE News 13 cameras captured a man detained in the back of a patrol car, but police say no arrests have been made. Police say detectives are working to figure out if the shooting was justified, or if charges should be filed.

3. Some state workers could be forced to take unpaid time off as early as next week. During a speech to business leaders in Albuquerque, Governor Martinez says she’s preparing to order furloughs in April as New Mexico faces a budget crisis. Martinez says she won’t sign the $6.1 billion budget approved by the legislature earlier this month because it relies on $350 million in tax increases and she plans to call lawmakers back for a special session soon. Democrats blame the governor for the furloughs saying they could be avoided if she would sign the budget.

4. A church versus state debate over a giant cross in Taos continues. It’s on a public veterans’ memorial that’s been up in the famed Taos plaza for decades. Now, the Freedom from Religion Foundation, based in Wisconsin, is asking the town to take down the cross, saying it was reported to them by someone who lives there. Some people KRQE News 13 spoke with in the town, say they don’t see anything wrong with it.

5. A local school’s robotic team is raising money this morning to compete in the world championships in Kentucky. Rio Rancho’s Ask Academy robotics team had to shuffle its funds after state budget cuts from the special session back in October. The team started a GoFundMe page.

The Morning’s Top Stories