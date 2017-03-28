Skateboarders in Durango turn vacant lot into makeshift skate park

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Skateboarders in Durango have turned a vacant lot into their own personal skate park.

According to the Durango Herald, the do-it-yourself skate park sits on a lot where a new housing project has been proposed. The skaters say the property owner gave them permission, but the project developer tells the Herald that’s not true.

“Just enjoy coming to these parks and seeing what other people have built and what other people want to contribute to their town, and always like seeing these stuff going up, always like seeing people get involved with their community,” a skateboarder said.

Neighbors say the skaters are leaving behind garbage, graffiti and are noisy. They tell the Herald some parents are even dropping off their kids at the park.