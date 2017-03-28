New renderings released for Hotel Cascada remodel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is getting a look at the new plans for the water park at Hotel Cascada.

The company announced earlier this year that it is becoming the Wyndham Hotel and Conference Center.

Not only will the hotel undergo a major remodel, but so will the water park.

New renderings were released by the company overseeing the renovation. They show a separate entrance to the water park.

The company says it also plans a new ticketing structure, but they have not released any specific numbers.

The makeover should be compete by this summer.