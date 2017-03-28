Storm Over New Mexico…

Our latest spring storm continues to churn over the state. It will pass through eastern New Mexico on Wednesday pushing the showers out of the state by the afternoon. The northern mountains will see heavy snow through tonight and early tomorrow morning before that snow tapers off. We could see up to a foot of snow over the northern high terrain tonight. Here in the metro area scattered showers will be the rule through early tomorrow morning. But by the afternoon we should see sunshine. Sunny skies are on the way for Thursday.

Advertisement