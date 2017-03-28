Man who allegedly used South Valley home as torture chamber expected back in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who authorities say used his South Valley home as a torture chamber is expected back in court Tuesday.

Marcel Bland could make a plea as early as Tuesday morning. According to a court document, the plea conference was requested by the defense attorney.

Back in April, deputies arrested him for allegedly holding his girlfriend and another man against their will at a home near Goff and Arenal.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies found what appeared to be torture instruments like a taser, claw hammer, and scissors.

But at a hearing back in June, Bland’s attorney showed documents from the alleged victims denying the allegations, calling bland a “righteous family man.”

Bland is facing felony charges of kidnapping, battery upon a peace officer, and tampering with evidence. Bland’s plea conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.