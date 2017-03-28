Lobos offensive line has a rushing title to defend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – They are the gets that make the holes and protect the quarterback. The Lobo offensive line is a humble bunch that is not in search of headlines. They made it clear at spring practice Monday that they just do their job.

The line did their job well enough last season to allow the cherry and silver to produce two thousand yard rushers in a single season for the first time at the school.

They also finished with the number one rushing attack in the nation. It’s a title they will try to defend in the fall.

“We set the bar pretty high and we are going to raise it,” said offensive line coach Saga Tuitele. “We are going to continue to raise it in everything we do, not just run game, off the field, pass, everything. You name it. We are going to try to raise that bar.”

The Lobos have a mix of veterans and solid young players to help make that happen. Spring football will wrap up for the Lobos with their annual showcase April 22.