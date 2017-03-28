John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A winter storm continues to work it’s way across New Mexico today. Lower elevations can expect scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms. Over the high terrain, snow will be the main impact. We have Winter Weather Advisories for nearly all of the Northern Mountains and San Juans of Colorado. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton Ridge areas are under Winter Storm Warnings. As a back door cold front moves through tonight, the east slopes will be favored to pick up 5″ – 10″ of snow, with over a foot possible at the higher peaks and along Raton Ridge.

The storm will pull out Wednesday, but a few showers will wrap around into eastern New Mexico on the back side of the storm. A ridge of high pressure builds in behind the storm allowing for more sunshine and warmer temperatures for Thursday. The quiet weather won’t last long. Another storm will clip northern New Mexico Friday and Saturday. Most of the showers will be across the northern part of the state, but the entire state will get wind and cooler temperatures to start the weekend.