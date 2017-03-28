Jalen Harris brings the number to 5 players leaving the Lobos

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos 6-foot-2 freshman guard Jalen Harris has decided to transfer from New Mexico. The move comes after a second meeting behind Harris and Lobos Head Coach Craig Neal.

Harris through his twitter page said, “I would like to thank coach Neal, the coaching staff and my teammates for helping me grown on and off the court this year. After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve received my release and have decided to continue my education and collegiate career elsewhere. Thank you Lobo Nation for all your love and support.

Neal released a statement on Harris leaving. He said, “It’s disappointing that we have a freshman that has decided to leave. We had really high hopes for Jalen, but he has a great future ahead of him and is an outstanding kid. We support his decision and wish him the best.”

Earlier Tuesday, walk-on Holt Shelley left the program. With he and Harris leaving Tuesday, that brings the total number of players leaving to five.

Harris started in 18 games for the Lobos this past season. He averaged over four points per game and shot 43.9 percent from the field. Harris was third in assist per game at 2.32 per contest. He also had a 1.8 percent assist to turnover ratio.

Shelley never scored for the Lobos.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s