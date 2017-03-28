Jalen Harris brings the number to 5 players leaving the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos 6-foot-2 freshman guard Jalen Harris has decided to transfer from New Mexico. The move comes after a second meeting behind Harris and Lobos Head Coach Craig Neal.

Harris through his twitter page said, “I would like to thank coach Neal, the coaching staff and my teammates for helping me grown on and off the court this year. After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve received my release and have decided to continue my education and collegiate career elsewhere. Thank you Lobo Nation for all your love and support.

Neal released a statement on Harris leaving. He said, “It’s disappointing that we have a freshman that has decided to leave. We had really high hopes for Jalen, but he has a great future ahead of him and is an outstanding kid. We support his decision and wish him the best.”

Earlier Tuesday, walk-on Holt Shelley left the program. With he and Harris leaving Tuesday, that brings the total number of players leaving to five.

Harris started in 18 games for the Lobos this past season. He averaged over four points per game and shot 43.9 percent from the field. Harris was third in assist per game at 2.32 per contest. He also had a 1.8 percent assist to turnover ratio.

Shelley never scored for the Lobos.