ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night, hundreds showed up to a memorial held for a beloved Sandia High School baseball coach.

Copper Point Church hosted the memorial service for John Gunther.

Gunther died earlier this month after along battle with Stage IV colon cancer. He had been with the Matadors for 16 years.

Just last year, his team and the community rallied around him by holding a 5K run and walk to support “Team Gunther.” Hundreds showed up to that, too.