German state warns Gulen followers of Turkish spy efforts

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this file image made from video posted online on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 by Qasioun News Agency, Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces, one carrying a Turkish flag, patrol in Dabiq, Syria. Turkey’s military incursion in northern Syria succeeded in gaining it a foothold and driving Islamic State group militants away from its border _ but its determination to also push back the Kurds is causing it trouble. (Qasioun News Agency via AP, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in the German state of Lower-Saxony are warning followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen of Turkish efforts to spy on them.

Lower-Saxony’s interior minister, Boris Pistorius, says Turkey’s foreign intelligence agency MIT handed its German counterpart a list of suspected Gulen supporters living in Germany with a request to put them under surveillance. The Turkish government claims the moderate Islamic religious movement was behind last year’s coup attempt.

Pistorius said Tuesday there was “no evidence that Gulen supporters in Germany had anything to do with the attempted putsch.”

He accused the Turkish government of having an “almost paranoid fear of conspiracy” and of trying to silence its critics.

Turkey has arrested 41,000 people in a crackdown against alleged Gulen supporters in the country since the failed coup last July.

Related Posts