For Your Information: Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week

Matt Rau, Fire Staff Officer from the National Forestry, joined New Mexico Living to talk about fire danger and Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week.

The federal, state, and tribal partners of the Southwest Prevention and Information Committee invite you to join us in promoting Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week, March 26 through April 1. Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week is a time to remind yourself, we live in an area which not only has a forest full of vegetation, but a Bosque area that can also quickly go up in flames. One of the best ways you can get involved is through wildfire preparedness and prevention website. There you will find answers to your questions.

