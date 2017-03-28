For Your Health: Donate Life

Maria Sanders the public education and relations representative from New Mexico Donor Services, and Brandy Loseke, a living kidney donor, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to celebrate National Donate Life Month.

April is National Donate Life Month in support of organ, eye and tissue donations, and they have many ways for you to get involved. There is the Organ Donor Awareness Walk on Sunday, April 9 at the Vista del Norte Park, 1005 Osuna NE. Check in 8:30 a.m., the walk begins at 9:00 a.m. with a $10 donation. Friday, April 21 is Blue & Green Day. They are asking you to dress in blue and green to show your support for lifesaving donations and transplants. Of course, the best way to get involved is by registering to be a donor to help save a life.

Brandy is an example of how a donation can save a life. She gave her kidney to her cousin and now both of them are living healthy lives. For more information on how you can help, visit their website or Facebook.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living