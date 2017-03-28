Explora offers events for all ages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Science isn’t always the most popular subject, but there’s one museum trying to change that.

Explora is a museum that is described as, part science center and part kids museum, offers fun interactive events throughout the month for all ages.

Teen Science Cafe invites local teens to meet others teens while enjoying activities and talks with a local scientist to chat with them about science and their career path. This month, teens can get involved in crafting science dialogue through imagery and art. They can explore powerful ways to feel connect to science and flex their creative muscles and practice seeing science in graphs, fibers, pictures, foods and more.

Join the museum for Explora Telling, an event which provides performances of science telling and participants sharing experiences of how science is in our lives and is just about everywhere.

