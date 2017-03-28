Bernalillo County to discuss possible purchase of new building

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The funding for the possible purchase of a new Bernalillo County headquarters is up for discussion Tuesday night.

KRQE News 13 first told you on special assignment that Bernalillo County is eyeing a $2.7 million buy of Alvarado Square.

The county is considering spending $4.1 million to buy the building and use that additional cost to “support the purchase.”

They plan to consolidate most administrative offices under one roof.

If approved, they expect to sell off excess county properties.

