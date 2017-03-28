Auto glass company celebrates Rio Rancho call center’s grand opening

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A national company has hired 800 people in the metro, and is planning to hire hundreds more.

Tuesday, Safelite Auto Glass cut the ribbon on its new call center in Rio Rancho.

It is Safelite’s largest call center in the country, with 800 workers hired in the last six months. They say the new building is designed to keep those workers happy.

“We want to continually communicate to our associates how important they are to our overall service experience. So far we’ve invested a little more than $10 million in this facility,” Safelite CEO Tom Feeney said.

About 70 percent of the call center jobs are full time.