Auto glass company celebrates Rio Rancho call center’s grand opening

By Published:
safelite grand opening

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A national company has hired 800 people in the metro, and is planning to hire hundreds more.

Tuesday, Safelite Auto Glass cut the ribbon on its new call center in Rio Rancho.

It is Safelite’s largest call center in the country, with 800 workers hired in the last six months. They say the new building is designed to keep those workers happy.

“We want to continually communicate to our associates how important they are to our overall service experience. So far we’ve invested a little more than $10 million in this facility,” Safelite CEO Tom Feeney said.

About 70 percent of the call center jobs are full time.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s