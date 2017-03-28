Attorneys prepare for retrial of man accused in fellow deputy’s murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys are preparing for the retrial of a former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering his partner.

Tai Chan shot and killed Jeremy Martin in a Las Cruces hotel in October 2014. Chan claims it was self-defense.

Chan’s first trial ended with a hung jury. He is scheduled to be retried on April 28.

Monday, attorneys from broth sides met to update the judge.

According to the Las Cruces Sun News, the state may call as many as 54 witnesses, the defense about a dozen.

Attorneys also told the judge there will be no plea deal in this case.

Chan is charged with first degree murder, which means prosecutors think it was deliberate and premeditated.

