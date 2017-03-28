Attorney claims AG’s office is ignoring records requests

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A Republican lawyer who unsuccessfully ran for a state Senate seat last year is accusing the state Attorney General of withholding public records out of political spite.

Blair Dunn has filed three separate lawsuits accusing Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office of violating the Inspection of Public Records Act. Dunn says Balderas is letting his staff ignore Dunn’s requests because of politics.

Attorney General’s Office spokesman James Hallinan says Dunn mistyped the email address for requesting public records and that his requests were never received. He says that now that the office has received Dunn’s requests, they are being handled.

Dunn is seeking emails or other communications employees of the Attorney General’s office had with two people who have pending whistleblower lawsuits against the Secretary of State’s Office.