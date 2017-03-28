Albuquerque youth coaches get into brawl during championship game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two basketball coaches were caught on camera jumping into a brawl as their 10-year-old players look on. Now, both sides are blaming each other for their ugly behavior in front of the kids.

It all happened at the end of a close championship game on Sunday, when Patrick Dyer, the assistant coach of the Flight Force Athletics, got up in the face of the coach from the Frey Basketball Academy. In the video, Dyer is seen clapping in the other coach’s face and bumping him in the chest.

During the confrontation, a parent from the FBA side walked up to Dyer, and punched him as kids looked on at the Capitol High School gym in Santa Fe.

FBA’s head coach, Kevin Frey, tells KRQE News 13 he had no idea why Dyer initiated the fight, especially since Dyer’s team had just won the game between the two Albuquerque teams. He said Dyer was yelling at FBA’s players the whole game.

However, when KRQE News 13 reached out to the head coach of Flight Force Athletics, P.J. Espinoza told us that Frey was the one yelling rude comments to opposing players. He said Dyer approached Frey to tell him to be a good sport and accept the loss, and that’s when things got out of hand.

Either way, both coaches violated the tournament’s rules. These are rules that would seem to be common sense in youth sports. The rules say coaches need to display sportsmanship and be role models to their players.

The parents KRQE News 13 spoke with agreed, and said both coaches were in the wrong.

“It makes you worry for your own kids because you don’t want your kids to see that type of reaction coming from their coach,” said Shalyn Garcia.

“It’s not good for the kids to watch that. I think the coaches were wrong, whoever started it,” said Rudy Suarez.

Coach Dyer said he wants to press charges against the parent who hit him. Dyer also happens to be on the Board of Directors for YAFL. The football league did not want to comment on his behavior.

FBA’s head coach said a child and a parent were injured during the brawl. Coaches for both teams said their players were pretty shaken up by the experience.

