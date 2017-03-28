Albuquerque 10-year-old becomes a published author

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the age of 10, an Albuquerque girl is about to be a published author.

Marisol Paramo is creative kid, who likes to draw, sing and play the violin.

Now, she’s adding, “author,” to her resume with the publishing of her first book, “Bella the Caterpillar.”

She wrote it when she was 7 years old.

“I guess it’s something that comes into my imagination,” Marisol said.

She imagined a caterpillar, trying to figure out what she’ll be when she grows up—a topic, which was inspired by classmates.

“After school, some kids were talking to me and were like, ‘I don’t even know what I want to be when I grow up. This is going to be really, really hard,’” Marisol said.

The book tells the story of Bella’s metamorphosis, something Marisol said she learned about in school at the time.

“I sat down, and I talked to my dad. Well, I told him what the story was going to be about,” she said.

As co-founder of Community Publishing, her dad has also written children’s books, but he says there’s something special about a kid writing for other kids.

“I think it’s going to inspire lots of writers and readers and people just knowing, ‘Hey, I can do that,’” said Marisol’s father, Alex Paramo.

Marisol even drew the characters, and she and her friends did the voices in an audio version.

Still, the creator of that questioning caterpillar said she herself has never been unsure of what she wants to be when she grows up.

“When I was smaller, I used to go into the bathroom and mix up a bunch of soaps and say that was a formula, so I’ve always known I wanted to be a scientist,” Marisol said.

But first, she said she’s got another book in the works.

A release party for “Bella the Caterpillar” will be held on April 8 at noon at The Cell Theatre on First Street near Lomas.