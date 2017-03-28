ABQ The Mag talks top Albuquerque teachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Smart Issue of Albuquerque’s the Magazine is showcasing Albuquerque’s greatest mentors who go above and beyond for their students.

Albuquerque The Mag’s March issue will hit the stands, Saturday, April 1, and will give readers an insight to teachers who were selected by nominations that were held between January and February of this year.

With summer coming up, traveling may be on the minds of many, the issue is featuring the 19 Can’t-Miss Weekend Road Trips. The magazine teamed up with New Mexico True to provide the best trips to take the cover every corner of the state.

Along with that, readers can read the interview with the Organizer of the Gathering of Nations.

For more information on how to get your copy of this month’s issue, visit the Albuquerque The Magazine’s website.