ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a crash on I-25 southbound at Paseo Del Norte has three left lanes closed.

APD says drivers should expect delays and use caution.

No further information is available at this time.

For live traffic information, click here.

Per @i25nmroads: Crash I-25 SB @ Paseo Del Norte has 3 left lanes closed. Expect delays and use caution. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) March 28, 2017