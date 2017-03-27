Woman accused of hitting 8-year-old at Tingley Beach faces charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman found herself behind bars for what she called the discipline of a child.

Dominica Martinez, 33, was arrested Sunday after a security guard at Tingley Beach says he witnessed her hit an 8-year-old girl in the face with a closed fist. He says he then saw Martinez violently yank the girl to the ground, drag her, then strike her two more times.

Martinez told police she did it because the girl was not listening to her and that she didn’t mean to hit her in the face.

Martinez is charged with cruelty to children.

Court records do not indicate if the girl was related to Martinez.

Monday, a judge released Martinez without bail.

