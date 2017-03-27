Video shows possible fireworks before fire that damaged 58 vehicles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Surveillance video could show what led to a massive carport fire at an Albuquerque apartment complex.

The sound of popping tires, fire alarms and the sight of flames is what residents at the Villa Apartments near San Pedro and Gibson woke up to earlier this month.

From the surveillance video, you can see what appears to be a cluster of fireworks coming from a nearby balcony — not from the same complex — and hitting the carport.

Seconds later you again see what could be fireworks go off into the air. Then, three more sparks flying from that same balcony, hitting the carport and exploding.

Soon after you can see the flames starting. Then before you know it, the fire takes over the carport and the flames engulf it all, damaging or destroying nearly 60 cars.

“Several of my residents had older cars. They only carried minimum liability. They’re not able to fix their cars,” said Marye Thomas, property manager.

