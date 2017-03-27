Video: Carjacking victims accused of vigilante-style kidnapping

Related Coverage Carjacking victims accused of vigilante-style revenge



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows what a couple did to a teenager they cornered at a gas station after Albuquerque police said the teen carjacked the couple the night before.

The Albuquerque Police Department said it was about revenge.

Video from earlier this month shows two teens standing outside a 7-Eleven. Suddenly, the two got spooked as soon as they saw a black Charger drive into the parking lot. One of the teens then took off running behind the building and the Charger followed.

From the surveillance video, you also see a man with what appears to be an AK-47 rifle. The two struggled as the boy fought to get away, so the man hit the teen over the head with the gun and dragged him toward the car.

Witnesses told police they heard gun shots ring-out during the commotion.

Police said it all started the day before when two teens carjacked Juan Saavedra and Christal Holliday at gun point. According to the criminal complaint, the teens made off with Saavedra’s white Pontiac. Officers found the car the next day at an apartment complex with a group of teens sitting in it.

Officers caught up with two of the teens who said they weren’t responsible for stealing the car, but gave up two of their friends. One of them was 15-year-old Noah Tapia — the same boy who was kidnapped from the 7-Eleven.

Officers tracked Tapia down at his father’s apartment. He told officers Saavedra and Holliday drove him out to Los Lunas.

“They put me in a hole and they told me they were going to burn me alive,” he said.

He admitted to officers he and a friend carjacked the couple the night before, but said it was his friend’s idea. He told officers the couple zip-tied his arms and blindfolded him. He said they eventually started to drive back to Albuquerque and that’s when he escaped.

“They wanted me to put my hands on…my fingerprints on a knife and a bullet so it looked like I tried attacking them,” he said.

Tapia told police he had been shot in the ear and that the couple tased him several times on his back and stomach.

APD didn’t say how the couple tracked him down.

Both Holliday and Saavedra now face several charges including kidnapping.

Tapia is also facing a robbery charge for the carjacking.