UNM gears up for Reverse Lobo Triathlon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An event that helps encourages healthy living all while enjoying a fun event.

UNM’s College of Population Health is sponsoring the Lobo Triathlon, in partnership with the Health, Exercise and Sports Sciences (HESS) Department.

All levels of athletes are welcome.

There is a 12-week triathlon training course being offered to help introduce beginners to the event, and it will provide tips to help experienced athletes achieve personal records.

This is a Reverse Triathlon meaning the order will be slightly different, running, biking, and then swimming. The run is a two-loop, 3.1-mile run around the interior of UNM’s Central Campus, a 12.5-mile bike ride out Yale Blvd to Mesa del Sol and back, and 400 Meters in the Seidler Natatorium.

All proceeds will benefit the Summer Youth Sports Program, a healthy, safe, fun summer camp primarily for children whose families cannot afford paid summer care.

This all takes place Sunday, April 9 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on the Triathlon, visit the UNM Lobo Triathlon website.