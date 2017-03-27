Suspected murderer pleads not guilty to 2016 shooting deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused murderer pleaded not guilty in court Monday. Eder Ortiz-Parra is charged with shooting and killing two men back in August. Two others were wounded in the attack.

Ortiz-Parra, along with Edwin Edsel Ortiz-Parra and Rafael Gonzales-Parra, are all charged with the murders. They are all from Sinaloa, Mexico.

Eder Ortiz-Parra is connected to at least one other murder, but details have not been released. He’s being held on a no-bond hold. His accomplices are expected in court Friday.