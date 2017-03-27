Spring travel saving tips made easy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With warmer weather on the way, travel may be on the minds to get out and enjoy the Spring, however, overspending my accompany the desire to get out of town.

Watching money doesn’t mean cutting the fun, the goal is just to return home relaxed and rested and not stress over the credit card bill.

In order to not feel the “Vacation Hangover” there are a few things to do before hitting the road and simple pre-planning is all that is needed.

Creating a daily cash allowance is a great place to start. Each day, only carry the amount you have allocated to spend that day, once the money is gone it’s time to head back to the room and enjoy family time for free.

Skipping the souvenirs is a great way to save. Take a photo that can be framed later and if there is a must to purchase something for a relative, check on-line and maybe find that or something else cheaper.

When booking a hotel, try and find those that offer a refrigerator in the room. Buying fresh produce and protein bars is a good way to save and can sway the need to eat at the hotel restaurants. Packing utensils and disposable bowls for cereal in the morning can cut down on breakfast costs each morning.

Lastly, just about every city offers free attractions. Doing some research or looking for coupons before leaving home can cut down on activity costs.

There are several on-line sites that can bring down the costs of local museums and other attractions.

For more information on saving for Spring travel, visit the Fractal Profile Wealth Management website.