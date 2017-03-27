Sam Logwood is third player to leave Lobo basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos junior forward Sam Logwood has decided to transfer after holding meetings with Head Coach Craig Neal.

On his Twitter page, Logwood posted a statement saying, “I won’t be returning next year but, thank you New Mexico. I appreciate you all. It was a true blessing to be able to play for the Lobos.”

In a statement, Coach Neal said that he supported Logwood’s decision and wished him nothing but the best.

Neal said, “He was a pleasure to have in our program and he will be missed. He will always be a part of our Lobo Family.”

Logwood was the Lobos third leading scorer last season with a little over 7 points per game. He shot nearly 45 percent from the field and was a 40 percent three point shooter.

Logwood becomes the third player to depart the Lobos since the end of the regular season. Top scorer and guard Elijah Brown opted to finish his career elsewhere. He will go as a graduate transfer.

Sophomore guard Anthony Mathis also announced his intentions to leave the program last week.