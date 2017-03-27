Rio Rancho Public School officials look to address overcrowding issue

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho School Board members are expected to vote on a proposal to move nearly 200 kids from one elementary school to two neighboring schools in hopes of alleviating big-time overcrowding.

Gary Tripp, the Chief of Staff at RRPS, says Ernest Stapleton Elementary School has over 1000 students. Officials say they can fix the problem by moving kids to Puesta del Sol Elementary and Colinas del Norte Elementary.

On Monday night, the Steering Committee will recommend that 100 students go to Colinas del Norte and 75 go to Puesta del Sol. If the board approves the recommendation, officials say a notification will be sent to parents. Those students will then be moved at the beginning of the next school year and would have to adjust to a new bus and bell schedule.

Officials say this would balance out the three schools with about 800 students each. However, officials say this fix may only be temporary.

“They would probably be back up to 1000 students in the next three or four years because there is growth in that part of the community. But it would at least buy us enough time until the redistricting takes place when Joe Harris Elementary School is scheduled to open which is about four years from now,” said Tripp.

If the board says no, Ernest Stapleton will continue its operations with about 1,020 students.

Tripp says the school was built for only 800 students. They say due to growth in that area, the attendance has swelled.

School officials tell us just like other districts across the state, they’re also struggling financially given the current fiscal crisis at the state level.

The district is still collecting input from residents online before Monday night’s board meeting, which is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

