SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rail Runner will finally be stopping at the Zia Station starting next month.

The station off Zia Road and Saint Francis Drive was built more than seven years ago for more than $1 million, but it’s remained closed because of issues over private land surrounding it and parking.

The station will open on April 24.

